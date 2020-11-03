Barbara H. Melby

January 28, 1928-November 1, 2020

Barbara Helen Melby of Davenport, IA passed away on Sunday November 1, 2020 at Ridgecrest Village. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Barbara was born in Davenport, IA on January 28, 1928 to Raymond and Edith (Hancock) Melby. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1946. Barbara worked at Palmer College of Chiropractic as the Director of Personnel and Payroll and Assistant Vice President of Business Affairs. She retired in 1992 after 42 years.

She was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church, where she also volunteered. She was an avid bowler in her younger days. She loved volunteering at Adams Elementary School and the Discovery Shop in her later years. She was a huge Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan.

Survivors include her niece Julie (Jeff) Hogenson of Princeton, IA; and great niece Katie Grant of Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Arlene Rauch and her husband Chet Rauch, and nephew Gregg Rauch.

Memorials may be left to the 1st Presbyterian Church or Leader Dogs for the Blind.