Michael D. Giammetta

March 14, 1973 - October 31, 2020

Davenport- A time to gather and celebrate the life of Michael D. Giammetta, 47, will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Cremation rites will take place following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the King's Harvest Pet Rescue, Scott County Humane Society, or American Heart Association.

Mike died unexpectedly Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Genesis East, Davenport following heart complications.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Quad City Times. Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.