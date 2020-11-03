Jimmie Nettles, Jr.

February 25, 1935 - October 28, 2020

Rock Island - Jimmie Nettles, Jr., 85, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Entombment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, at the funeral home. Those attending are required to wear face masks and observe social distancing. Capacity limitations will be observed.

Jimmie was born February 25, 1935 in Franklin, Alabama, a son of Golden and Isreal (Knight) Nettles. He was baptized at Good Hope Baptist Church, Alabama, and graduated from BIA High School, Monroeville, Ala.

Jimmie retired in 1996, with over 37 years of service to the City of Rock Island Water Department. He was a man of many talents. He owned and operated the Shrimp House Restaurant, Jimmie's Rainbow Bar, and Rainbow Garage for many years, in addition to many rental properties.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his children, Julius Hughes, Rock Island, Angela Lacy, Davenport, Franck Nettles, Taylor Ridge, Israel Nettles, Rock Island, and LaTonya (Ricky) Terrell, Rock Island; a host of grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; significant other and life companion of 18 years, Boonchoo DeSchepper, Rock Island; brothers, Julius (Charlotte) Nettles, Moline, Howard (Georgia) Nettles, Rock Island; sister, Berniece (William) Brown, Rock Island; and a host of nieces, nephews, additional family and many friends.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his mother; father; sister, Arweedia Gholston, and brother, Roosevelt Nettles.

