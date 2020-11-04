Jerry Robert Kilpatrick

May 8, 1936 - November 2, 2020

We have lost a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He passed away on November 2, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Funeral service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2-3 pm. A private family burial will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

Jerry Robert Kilpatrick was born May 8, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois. The son of Edward and Margaret Kilpatrick. He was very proud of his Irish Heritage. He attended St. Louis Park High School (MN) and the University of Minnesota. He served in Korea with the 129th Medical Detachment as a medic and was honorably discharged, July 26, 1960.

Jerry worked as a Supervising Field Representative for Underwriters Laboratories retiring May 1999 after 33 years of service.

Jerry was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Serving the Lord was an important part of his life. Through the years he served in various capacities, including trustee, deacon, building committee, mission committee, and loved being known as Mr. Camp.

Jerry loved children; there was not a child he did not love. He worked with AWANA and Boys Brigade for over 40 years. He was involved in Boy Scouts as a child and grew into a leader as an adult. Jerry took two mission trips to Honduras building a hospital. Together with his wife, they volunteered 15 years for Global Aid Network (GAiN) in Lancaster, PA, packing humanitarian aid for distribution around the world.

Jerry loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, metal detecting, fishing, and hunting. As a child, he enjoyed summers at Lake Delevan (WI) with his Aunt Helen, Uncle Bud, and cousins.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of almost 60 years; three daughters, Nancy (Rick) Larson, Kim (Cary) Leisinger, Michelle (Matt) Demaray; nine grandchildren, Jamin (Alexandrea) Langtimm, Brandon (Amber) Larson, Amanda Larson (special friend, Todd), Spencer (Ariel) Langtimm, Zach (Amanda) Leisinger, Shelby (special friend, Aaron), Ella Demaray, Clara Demaray, Jack Demaray; and nine great-grandchildren; and Jerry's Godchild Kathleen Kilpatrick.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews; Rose Kilpatrick, sister-in-law; Max and Pete Hofstedt, (in-laws); Marge and Wayne Johnson, (in-laws); and special friend, Kevin Barker.

Preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ed and sister Mary.

Special word of thanks to the doctors and nurses in ICU at Genesis East and family friend Dr. Mario Sy.

Memorials may be made to Hope at the Brick House, Inc. or Pregnancy Resources.