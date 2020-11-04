Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gene E. Boehm
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Gene E. Boehm

September 26, 1934 - November 02, 2020

Gene E. Boehm, 86, of Orion, passed away Monday, November 02, 2020, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A private graveside service will be held at Western Township Cemetery, Orion. Memorials may be made to the Rebecca Circle of the Orion United Methodist Church or Coal Valley-Orion ambulance. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion is assisting the family.

Gene was born on September 26, 1934, the son of Fred and Etta (Krapp) Boehm. He grew up with his brother Max in Edford Township Geneseo. He was a graduate of Geneseo High School in 1952. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1957-1962. Gene married Donna Coulter at the Orion United Methodist Church 59 years ago. He retired from John Deere Seeding as a Tool & Die maker after 30 years. Gene loved gardening, fixing and making things, and helping others. He was a baseball fan of the St. Louis, Cardinals but best of all he loved his family.

Survivors include his wife, Donna; daughters, Sandra (Mike Fender) Boehm, Susan (Joel) Randazzo; grandson, Nicholas Randazzo; sister-in-law, Charlotte Coulter; niece, Sheryl Hiatt; nephew, Alan (Suzanne) Coulter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Max; infant son, brother-in-law, James Coulter.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
a loved one
November 3, 2020