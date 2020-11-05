Menu
Raymond C. Tschopp

November 20, 1929-November 3, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Raymond C. Tschopp, 90, of Coal Valley, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline.

A private funeral service will be held at this time. Visitation will be from 2-4 pm, Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Raymond was born on November 20, 1929, in Moline, the son of Reinhard and Helen (Burgey) Tschopp. He married Barbara Jo Gregorious on April 23, 1955, in Sterling, IL. She preceded him in death May 18, 1997. Ray served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked at RIA for 33 years in the contract's division department. He enjoyed traveling and golf. Ray loved talking to others and that is how he never met a stranger.

Survivors include his children, Gary Tschopp, Charles (Alena) Tschopp, Kevin (Liz) Tschopp, Brian (Marie) Tschopp, Paula (Matt) Betzel; 12 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and brother, Eugene Tschopp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and 5 siblings.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
