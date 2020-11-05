Sharen K. Van Lerberghe

July 21, 1941-November 2, 2020

PORT BYRON-Sharen K. Van Lerberghe, 79, of Port Byron, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

A family service will be held and livestreamed at 10 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd, Moline. Friends are encouraged to view the livestream. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics or Moline Foundation Moline High School Class of 1959 scholarship fund. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Sharen was born on July 21, 1941, in Moline, the daughter of Hollis and Kathryn (Thompson) Wilkinson. She graduated from Moline High School in 1959. She married Thomas Gamble on December 21, 1962, in Moline. Later in life, she married Albert Van Lerberghe on September 2, 2001, in Moline.

Sharen was employed as a project manager at MidAmerican Energy until her retirement in 2002. She cherished her family and friends, and always placed the concerns of others above her own. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, whether attending their many sporting events or in one-on-one chats. Her interests included traveling, quilting, playing cribbage and watching the White Sox with Al.

Survivors include her husband, Albert; children, Brett Gamble, Beth (Jeff) Forret; stepdaughter, Beth Todd (special friend John Stickler); grandchildren, Greta, Emmett, Grady, Kyle, Maurisa; and brother, Stephen (Stefani) Wilkinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

