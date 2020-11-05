Marie (Harvey) Voltz

July 13, 1943-October 28, 2020

CLINTON-Marie (Harvey) Voltz, 77, of Clinton, Iowa went to be with her Heavenly Father and Family on October 28, 2020. Viewing will be at Lemke Funeral Homes ~ South Chapel (2610 Manufacturing Dr.) on Sunday November 8, 2020 from 11 am until 12 pm. Funeral Services will follow at 12 pm with a Graveside Service afterwards. Burial will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.

Marie was born July 13, 1943 at home to Willie and Mary (Holder) Harvey. Marie was the first to be born in Clinton shortly after Willie and Mary moved to Clinton from Swifton, Arkansas.

