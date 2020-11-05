Tony Oliveira

May 18, 1935-October 27, 2020

The family of Tony Oliveira sadly announces his peaceful passing Oct. 27th related to metastatic prostate Cancer. Tony was born 5/18/35 in Oakland, CA to Berniece and Lou Oliveira and grew up in Lafayette, CA.

He met his wife of 64 years, Mary Ellen (A Swede!) at a Portuguese Holy Ghost Festival in Walnut Creek. Following graduation from college, he embarked upon a 34-year career with Deere and Company in their Industrial Equipment branch; serving as a Western Region Territory Manager. Promotion and a move to the mid-west occurred in 1969 with the family settling in Geneseo, IL. In the Central Region, he held positions of Product and Market Specialist and Product Manager-traveling overseas for Deere & Co . In 1984 he transferred to the John Deere Training Center as a Product Training Supervisor , a position he held until his retirement in 1992.

Following retirement, Tony began building the family's current home in Auburn, CA. Tony and Mary Ellen enjoyed traveling with their various trailers, on cruise ships, with the Elderhostel groups, among others (they were never home!). An avid reader, he also liked to golf, fish, ski and restore his 1964 Dodge. He was a member of the Auburn Host Lions, SIRS, the Elks and the Congregational Church.

Tony is survived by his wife Mary Ellen; children Cynthia (of Colfax) and Michael (of Iowa City, IA); grandchildren Andrew, Justin and Emily. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ollie and son Douglas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made to the Parkinson Association of N. CA or the American Cancer Society (care of prostate cancer research). Due to COVID safety precautions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.