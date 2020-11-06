Kenneth J. Maier

April 17, 1934-November 3, 2020

HILLSDALE-Kenneth J. Maier, age 86, of Hillsdale, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home. According to Ken's wishes, there will be no public service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island.

Ken was born on April 17, 1934 in Rock Island, IL, to Ben and Alice (Lovett) Maier. He was a graduate of Rock Island High School in 1952, and Augustana College in 1956 with a degree in accounting. After graduation he served his country from 1956 to 1958 in the US Army, 3rd Armored Division. After his service, Ken began his career with John Deere in the Auditing Department. He worked nearly 30 years, many of those in overseas locations retiring in 1987. Ken married Vicki Vogelsang in 1961 and they later divorced after several years. He later married Joyce Wood in 1978 and she preceded him in death in 1984.

Ken enjoyed all types hunting, waterfowl, deer, turkey, and even big game. He showed horses and looked forward to trail rides. In earlier years, Ken was an avid pool player, playing in 8 ball tournaments around the area, and as far away as Las Vegas.

Ken is survived by his sister-in-law, Marilyn Maier; 4 step children; and special friends, Steve Earhart and Jillian Woeckoner. In addition to his parents, and his wife, Joyce, Ken was also preceded in death by his brother, Benny Maier. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting his obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com.