Raymond F. Riley
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Raymond F. Riley

November 5, 1926-November 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Raymond F. Riley, 93, of Rock Island died peacefully Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Unity Point - Trinity Rock Island.

Raymond was born November 5, 1926 in Canton, IL to Charles & Ollie (Middleton) Riley. After graduating high school he joined the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of Sergeant while serving in Germany during WWII. He married the love of his life, Jewell M. Darrell, on August 15, 1970 in Rock Island, IL. She preceded him in death in 2009.

Raymond had been employed as a painter with East Moline Metal for 35 years before retiring in 1986. Ray was an avid card player with euchre being his favorite game, he enjoyed bowling, and spending time with family and friends.

Raymond is survived by his daughter Becki (the late Bill) Rettke, son Bob (Julie) Riley; step daughters Suzanne Anderson & Judith Matakivac; 3 grandchildren; & 6 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, son-in-law, step daughter, 3 brothers, & a sister.

Graveside military honors will be conducted at 10:30am Monday (11/9) at Rose Hill Cemetery Buffalo, IA. There will be visitation form 9-10am Monday at the Runge Mortuary. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. Online condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52807
Nov
9
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Rose Hill Cemetery
, Buffalo, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
