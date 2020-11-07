Larry E. Dewell

October 8, 1937-November 5, 2020

CLARENCE-Our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Larry E. Dewell, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 83 at Unity Point St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, from pneumonia and complications of Covid-19. There will be private family funeral services at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence on Saturday November 7, 2020. Pastor Ron Lashmit will be officiating. The visitation will be drive through, also at St. John's from 2:30 - 4 PM on Saturday.

Larry was born on October 8, 1937 to Harold and Leona (Meyer) Dewell at St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids. He was the oldest of two boys. Larry was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Clarence, where he was baptized, confirmed, and served on the church council. He graduated in 1956 from Clarence Community Schools. Larry met the love of his life, Arnola "Nonie" Dewell in Tipton. Larry and Nonie were united in marriage on August 9, 1959 at the Presbyterian Church in Tipton and were married for 61 years. Larry had resided at the Clarence Senior Living Center for the last year.

Surviving Larry are his wife Arnola "Nonie"; children Rory, Clarence, Vicki (Allen) Hamdorf, Lowden, Dawn (Dave) Wiebel, Cedar Rapids and Reece (Melody) West Lafayette, IN; 14 grandchildren, Danielle (Josh Tjaden) Balichek, Ashley (Darren) Eiselstein, Jared (Caroline Kramer) Dewell, Mikki (Jen) Stimson, Brittni (Chad) Reifschneider, Maci (Josh ) Hamdorf, Brandi (Logan) Hamdorf, Morgan "Mo" (Haley) Wiebel, Whitney (Kyle) Kuenstling, Kyley Wiebel, Jeremy, Mary, Seth and Aaron Dewell; 19 great-grandchildren, Brayden, Jace, Andrew, Jace, Logan, Leighla, Landry, Mac, Lucas, Everett, Kase, Josie, Regan, Kellen, Kinzley, Kali, Boden, Brantley, and Blakely; brother, David (Pat) Dewell, Lowden; brother-in-laws, Arnie (Margi) Weaver, St. Joseph, MI and Everett Sayles, LeClaire; and sister-in-law, Donalee Weaver, Tipton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Harold and Pearle Weaver; his brother-in-laws John (Scoop) Fell and Verlon Weaver; sister-in-laws Norma Fell, Darlys Sayles, and Patti Weaver

Larry and Nonie raised their family on the Dewell family farm north of Clarence. Larry was a past president of the Cedar County Cattlemen, member of the Cedar County Extension Board, was a Garst Seed Corn dealer and also sold Agri-King feed. He farmed with his father until 1992. Larry and Nonie then moved to Lowden and Larry began working for the Clarence Coop until he retired in 2015, and then moved back to Clarence for retirement. Larry spent his retirement years watching westerns and Hallmark movies. He loved his wife's cooking, but they enjoyed eating out too! Larry loved farming and working at the coop. In his spare time he loved attending his grandchildren's activities, and he was his grandchildren's biggest fan! Larry was a 50 year member of the Eastern Star and the Masonic Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be disbursed between St. John's United Church of Christ, Clarence Ambulance, Clarence Senior Living Center, and the Shriner's Hospital.

We would like to thank the staff at the Clarence Senior Living Center for their special care of our husband and father. We would also like to thank the 6th center staff and Hospice unit at St. Luke's for their love and care these last two weeks.

Chapman Funeral Home has Larry and his family in their care. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.