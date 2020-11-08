Esther Mae Davis

May 3, 1927 - November 5, 2020

Esther Mae Davis passed on after a brief illness on November 5, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice in Bettendorf, Iowa. In light of the Pandemic, a Celebration of Life Service for Esther will be held at a later date when and if loved ones can travel and gather more safely. Memorials in Esther's name may be made to the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House.

Esther Cameron was born on May 3, 1927 in Oskaloosa, Iowa to James and Marjorie Sarver Cameron. After several moves during the depression, she grew up back in her hometown. Her first job after high school was at the Checkerboard Café in Oskaloosa. It was there that she served a handsome young man just home from WW II and the U.S. Navy (South Pacific Theater). She married John R. (Jack) Davis on October 4, 1947 in Monroe, Iowa. Jack and Esther celebrated almost 65 years of marriage together.

After all four children were in school full-time, Esther went back to work at the Physicians and Surgeons Exchange in Davenport. Later, she worked in the linen department at Von Maur Department Store in Davenport. At about that time, Esther and Jack were beginning to have the time to enjoy travelling together and visiting their adult children and grandchildren.

Esther will be remembered for her steadfast love of her family, her decorated Christmas cookies, her famous mashed potatoes on holidays and her pure delight in having all her family gathered. Esther was a loving, giving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was always available to take care of sick kids, transport to lessons, or doctor and dental appointments. She and Jack seldom missed their grandkids special milestones whether local or far away. Esther did not hesitate to make her pride known. So proud of her entire family, she would say often that she was blessed to have each and every one of us.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her parents and daughter-in-law, Jane DeCap Davis. Left to honor her memory are her four children, Terry (Pat) Davis, Stillwell, KS, Kathy (Rex) Salthun, Phoenix, AZ, Bruce (Cyndi) Davis, Neillsville, WI and Doug (fiancé Sherry Jackson) Davis in Davenport, IA; 10 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

