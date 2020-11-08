Patricia Ann (Hummel) Abrahamson

November 19, 1929-November 5, 2020

Patricia Ann (Hummel) Abrahamson, 90, of Bettendorf, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, November 9, at the Runge Mortuary. Services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 10, at mortuary, followed by burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association. Online condolences may be left at www.therungemortuary.com.

Patricia was born November 19, 1929, the daughter of Lloyd and Margaret (Dehning) Hummel. She was a 1947 Davenport High School graduate. Pat was united in marriage to Kenneth Abrahamson; he preceded her in death in 1983.

In 1972, Patricia purchased Bokay Flower Shop, to continue with her florist occupation for another 32 years as a 3rd generation florist. Upon her 2004 retirement, she had strived to fulfill her lifetime occupation with over a total of 59 years of floral service.

Patricia was a member of the Fort Armstrong chapter of ABWA, a board member for the Society of Iowa Florists, financial secretary of the Iowa-Illinois Professional Florist Association and later inducted as an Honorary Member of the Association.

Patricia is survived by daughters: Lynn Lockrem, Deborah (Larry) Wells, and Diana (Randy) Schau,; sister, Sally Schamp, Michigan; grandchildren: Brian Lockrem, Jeff Lockrem, Rachel (Jeff) Newsom, Jesse (Jennifer) Wells, Craig Wells, Daniel Schau, Kimberlee (Brian) Amerine, and Andrew Schau; nine great-grandchildren; and many nephews and cousins.

Her husband; parents; brother-in-law, Gerard Schamp; and great grandson, Bentley Schau, and good friends Marge & Aileen preceded her in death.