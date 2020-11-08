Menu
Peggy L. Lorenz
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Peggy L. Lorenz

May 19, 1929-November 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-Peggy L. Lorenz, 91, of Davenport passed way Wednesday November 4, 2020 at her home.

Cremation was done and private services were held at Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Peggy was born May 19, 1929 in Slater, MO to William M. Peel & Hazel Lavern Jones. She was united in marriage to Kenneth "Wayne" Lorenz on July 20, 1947 in Davenport. He preceded her in death in 2015.

Peggy had been employed as an administrative secretary at the Davenport School District retiring in 1991. Peggy also worked as a spiritual counselor at Mercy Hospital. She loved to garden. Daisies were her favorite flower as well as lilacs.

Survivors include 2 daughters Deb Lopshire (Gary) Davenport & Pat Hildebrant (Keith) TX; Grandchildren Shelby (Brian), Kyle (Jennifer), Sabrina, Joshua (Becky), Patrick (Corin) and MacKenzie (Dillon); Great-Grandchildren Ethan (Lacey), Zachary, Brianna, Cora, Hendrik, Alarik, Lillith; Great-Great grandchild Kade; sister Loretta Roenfeldt as well as Maggie her dog.

Preceded in death by her parents, son Kenneth, daughter Vicki and grandson Russell.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
