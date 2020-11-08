Menu
Mark Lee Shanks

September 26, 1955-August 12, 2020

DAVENPORT-Mark Lee Shanks, 65, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Davenport. Per his request, cremation rites were accorded.

A Celebration of his life will be held Saturday, November 14th at 2 pm at The Runge Mortuary. His final resting place will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Christ UMC Food Pantry. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Mark was born September 26, 1955 in Davenport, the son of Harry and Vera (Finch) Shanks. He graduated in the class of 1974 from Davenport West High School. Mark worked as a machine repairman for 36 years at John Deere prior to his retirement. He was active in coaching both sons in youth sports for multiple years. He also enjoyed cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was formerly married to Mary Elizabeth Shanks (McGrath). He later married Michelle Byars-Shanks and she preceded him in death on June 1, 2015. Mark loved spending time fishing and boating with his grandchildren at his lake house in Montezuma, IA.

Those left to honor his memory include his sons: Aaron (Melissa) Shanks, Baxter, IA and Landon Shanks, Vitoria, Brazil. Grandchildren: Tanner and Leah Shanks and Dante Shanks, Cassandra and Evan Bianchi; brother, Gary (Elaine) Shanks, Savanna, IL and a nephew, Tim Shanks, Savanna, IL. His parents preceded him in death.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52807
