Dian K. Shuda
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020

Dian K. Shuda

December 8, 1941-November 4, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Dian K. Shuda, 78, of Rock Island, IL, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center or American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Dian was born on December 8, 1941, to William and Lucille (Broaders) Shoemaker in Davenport, IA. On May 5, 1962, she was united in marriage to Robert Shuda in Davenport, IA. She was previously employed at Davenport Bank & Trust, the Rock Island school district, and retired from Augustana College.

Dian enjoyed flower gardening, watching cardinals, and take day trips, traveling and boat cruises. She adored her family and loved her grandchildren, especially listening to her grandson play guitar.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Robert Shuda of Rock Island, IL; son, Tony Shuda of Rock Island, IL; daughter, Melissa (William) Schmacht of Kingman, AZ; grandchildren: Kole Shuda, Abby Schmacht, Arry Schmacht and Avvy Schmacht; and her special caregivers, Tamika Robinson and Jazmine Foster.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kurt Shuda; sister, Charlotte; and her parents.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52807
Nov
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
