Wayne Lambert Skinner

October 8, 2020

Wayne Lambert Skinner, 62, of Crescent City, California, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in his honor may be made to the family.

Wayne truly enjoyed the Pacific Northwest area and the captivating beauty of the tall redwood trees.

He is survived by daughter, Jessica Willette; son, Jonathan Skinner; sister, Kassandra Pobanz; grandchildren: MaKenna Willette, Presley Paar, Tyson Skinner, Joslynn Skinner, and Lilly Skinner; and beloved cat, Forge.