James L. Cameron

November 6, 2020

BETTENDORF-James L. Cameron, 79, of Bettendorf passed away Friday November 6, 2020. Cremation will be done with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorials May be made to Clarissa Cook Hospice House. On line condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

James was united in marriage to Sue Robinson in 1976. He had been employed at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 1994.

Survivors include his wife Sue; children Jay, Jim, Jinger, & Jennifer; 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a sister Marsha Rising.

James was preceded in death by 2 sons Brian Cameron & John Robinson.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 9, 2020.
