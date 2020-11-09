Timmy E. Phelps

September 5, 1957-October 30, 2020



CHAMPAIGN-Timmy E. Phelps, 63, of Champaign (formerly of Viola), IL, died Friday, Oct 30, 2020, at his home in Champaign, IL.

Timmy was born in Moline, IL on Sept 5, 1957, son of James E. and Beatrice Farley Phelps. He graduated from Sherrard High School in 1975. Timmy married Julie A. Peebler on Sept. 25, 1976. He worked for 26 years at Roadway Express in Rock Island, IL and was proud to serve as a Teamster union steward.

Timmy was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He enjoyed classic country music and had a passion for history. He supported local animal rescue efforts and had adopted several dogs over the years giving them their forever home. His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren.

Timmy is survived by his wife Julie Phelps; his daughter, Chelsey (Raymond) Crouse Jr. of Langhorne, PA; three grandchildren, Raymond III, Tyler and Kylie; two brothers, Michael (Darla) Phelps of Boden, IL and Mark (Sandy Prine) Phelps of Indianapolis, IN; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Beatrice Phelps; his sister Sandra Lane; and his brother James Phelps.

Memorial services will be held at a future date still to be determined.

Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 9, 2020.