Harold W "Hal" Jackson

February 5, 1925-October 30, 2020



Harold W "Hal" Jackson passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 30, 2020. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Services in celebration of his life will be held at a later date, when friends & family can safely gather. Cremain interment will be at The Rock Island National Cemetery, alongside his wife.

Hal was born in Renville, MN on February 5, 1925 to Josiah Cleveland Jackson & Margaret Louisa (Appleby) Jackson. He graduated from Davenport High & enlisted in the USAF, serving our country during WWII from 1943-1946. It's there he found his love for flying as an Air Force Pilot, which continued into a lifelong hobby.

After his military service, he graduated from Drake University, with a Masters in Business. He met his future wife Jeanne Lear, & they were married on February 2, 1950 in Rock Island, for 65 years until her death in 2015. They had two children, Steve & Sherry.

After many jobs in the industrial sales industry, he settled in Special Contracts at the RI Arsenal, until his retirement.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed bowling, flying, playing golf, racquetball, his Elks Membership, & served as Deacon at First Presbyterian Church, where he & Jeanne were lifelong members. He resided in Independent Living until his death.

"Hal" was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Constance Lundgren (Kenneth), Nancy Tunnicliff (Philip), & beloved granddaughter Shalyn Jackson.

Survivors include his son Steve Jackson (Tammy) of Queen Creek, AZ, daughter Sherry Jackson (fiancé Doug Davis) of Davenport, grandchildren Erin Purmal (Kyle) of Las Vegas, Elle Schmidt (Cameron) of Mesa, AZ, Kristy Jackson of Spencer, IA, one great grandchild, Breckin Purmal, three grand dogs, & many dear friends.

Spread your wings for one final flight into the blue! We'll miss you Dad!

Published by Quad-City Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.