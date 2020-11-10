Gale V. Natzke

August 25, 1936-November 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Gale V. Natzke, 84, of Davenport, IA, entered into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, surrounded by family. Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, also at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Grandview Baptist Church in Davenport or Pregnancy Resources in Davenport.

Gale was born August 25, 1936, to Vernon and Ruth Natzke in Davenport. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1955. Gale served in the U.S Army from 1956 to 1959. On October 22, 1960, Gale was united in marriage to Mabeth Wray at Grandview Baptist Church in Davenport. He retired from Republic Electric in 2001. At the age of 9, Gale committed his life to Christ. His faith was very important to him as he was a devoted member of Grandview Baptist Church for over 70 years. Gale was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Gale will be truly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Mabeth; four children: Rebecca (Harv) Schmalfeldt, Brenda (Lonnie) Sedam, Brad (Amanda) Natzke, and Brian (Amy) Natzke; nine grandchildren: Amber (Ryan) Flatley, Lindsey Schmalfeldt, Aaron Sedam, Daniel (Lynn) Sedam, Jordan Natzke, Eleanor Natzke, Kyle (Victoria) Natzke, Alex Natzke, McKenna Natzke; five great grandchildren: Braylee, Beckham, Gabriel, Michael, and Greyson; and sister: Irene Kelly. He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson: Joshua Schmalfeldt.

The family would like to extend special thanks for the loving and compassionate care provided by the Grandview Church Family, the Genesis visiting nurses and the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House staff.