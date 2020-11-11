Menu
Rebecca S. Vroman
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020

Rebecca S. Vroman

December 10, 1960-November 7, 2020

Rebecca "Becky" Sue Vroman, 59, of Tampico, Illinois, formerly of Prophetstown, IL, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Monday, November 16, 2020 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Burial in Sharon Cemetery, Erie, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a No Kill Humane Society of donor's choice.

Becky was born December 10, 1960 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Julie (Lawrence) Millhollin. She graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1979. She married Anson D. "Hap" Vroman on August 1, 2003. He preceded her in death on September 8, 2018. She worked at various places including Mutual Med and Twin Bridges in Davenport, and most recently at Menards in Sterling as a sales clerk. Becky loved animals and cared for many. She also enjoyed quilting and ceramics.

Becky is survived by her children, Scott (Charity) Garrison, Wilton, IA, Lindsey Garrison, Davenport; step-children, Joel (Shelly) Vroman, Orion, IL, Anne Smith, Henderson, NV; brothers, Mark (Julie) Millhollin, Colona, Brian Millhollin, Davenport, Steve Millhollin, TN; sister, Michelle Millhollin; grandson, Kolby Garrison; step-grandchildren, Madison and Jakob Stone, Devon Vroman. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, "Hap" Vroman. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gibson-Bode Funeral Home
, Port Byron, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
