Betty L. Rogers

August 2, 1934-November 8, 2020

Betty was currently living in Aberdeen Washington, formerly of Big Island, Milan, Illinois. She passed away peacefully at home with family surrounding her. Born to Ruth M and Jack W Cargill on August 2, 1934.

Betty loved to cook and feed people. She loved to love, and learned from her Lord.

Preceded in death by her mother, father, and beloved husband.

Survivors: Daughter Pam (Dave) Lenger, Son Dan (Sue) Rogers, Daughter Debi (Mike) Weingartz, Son Bill (Deb) Rogers. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren

She will be greatly missed .