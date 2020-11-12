Joan Irene McShane

March 12, 1937-November 5, 2020

BETTENDORF-Joan Irene McShane, 83, of Bettendorf, passed away on November 5, 2020 at the Iowa Masonic Home, Bettendorf. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 17 at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Those who wish to attend should arrive at Cunnick Collins Mortuary at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Handicapped Development Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cunnick-collinsmortuary.com.

Joan was born on March 12, 1937 in Peoria, IL to Mildred Grider Braunagel and Joseph Henry Braunagel. Joan earned her Bachelor's degree in elementary education from Bradley University. She was united in marriage to Ivan McShane, he preceded her in death in 2005. Joan was an elementary mathematics and science teacher for 34 years of her 48 year career. She received many awards and recognitions locally, statewide and on the national level. Joan had a passion for real-life hands-on teaching with her students, most notably recognized for The Royal Flush, a project which allowed students to study the biodegradable characteristics of dozens of brands of toilet paper. Joan finished up her career as Jefferson's Business Manager, a job she took when the building partnered up with Edison Schools. Joan was also field editor of "Science and Children" a journal designed for preschool through middle school educators.

Survivors include her Daughter, Rosemary McShane of Davenport; and a very special group of friends that were like family to her; Jan Stewart, Marilee Thiessen, Linda Holton and Marsha and Mike Tangen.