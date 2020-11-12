Tod Lawrence Lund

December 18, 1964-November 11, 2020

DURANT, IA-Tod Lawrence Lund, 55, of Durant, IA, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home from Glioblastoma brain cancer. Per his request cremation rights have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Tod was born on December 18, 1964 in Davenport, IA to his mother Sandra Liebbe and Lyle Lund.

Throughout his life Tod loved music and playing the drums in bands with his amazing, caring friends that were a true, loving, faithful family to him. He met many good friends playing softball in his "younger years". Tod loved playing golf, the Minnesota Vikings, the Iowa State Cyclones and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tod worked at Hon Industries for over 20 years in various positions, most recently as production scheduler and was a member of Christ Church in Davenport.

Tod is survived by his mother Sandy of Walcott, brother Joel (Theresa) of Blue Grass, sister Amy (Dallas) Duwa of Bettendorf, niece Hailey Duwa, nephew Carter Duwa and his barking buddies Gus and Bailey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tod Lund's "Rockin for Rescues" (an organization established in his name to benefit animal shelters) or to the family to distribute to Tod's favorite charities. Memorials may be sent to Amy Duwa at 5482 Judge Road, Bettendorf, IA 52722

Thank you to all who shared his life, including his army of friends who loved, cared and prayed for him. A special thank you to the University of Iowa and Drs. Monga and Smith and their team for their care, and a very special thank you to Hospice Compassus for exemplary care and treating us like family.

Tod's courage and wisdom were inspirational and taught many lessons for life.

