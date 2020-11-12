Carol A. Faulhaber

January 16, 1941-November 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Carol A. Faulhaber, 79, a resident of Davenport, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf surrounded by her family. She courageously battled cancer for 9 years.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Carol will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday from 3 until 6 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Masks must be worn and social distancing adhered to if attending services. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Carol A. Derrick was born on January 16, 1941 in Rock Island, a daughter of Hazel Henrietta "Hank" (Hulsen) and Richard W. Derrick. She was united in marriage to L. Michael Faulhaber on April 8, 1961 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport.

Carol and Mike enjoyed many winters in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Hawaii. She was an avid golfer, with a hole-in-one on May 22, 2000 which she liked to remind Mike about! Carol was a great fan of Notre Dame Football and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Carol is survived by her husband, Mike, sons: Michael (Anne) Faulhaber and David (Beege Hanssen) Faulhaber; granddaughters: Emily (Frank) Coryn and Ellen (Mike) Davis; great-grandchildren: John, Ben, and Mary Coryn, and Addilyn, Nora, Laney, and Dawson Davis; sisters: Margaret (Dick) McKay, Sue (Bob) Rockwell, Becky (John) Rendleman; brothers: Frank (Nancy) Derrick and Scott Milen, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacey Anne in 1968, her parents, and her step-father, Alfred J. "Sam" Milen. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com