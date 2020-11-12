Menu
Mario R. "Milo" Nache
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

Mario "Milo" R. Nache

November 3, 1932-November 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Mario "Milo" R. Nache, 88, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at his residence. Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting family with arrangements.

Milo was born on November 3, 1932 in Silvis, the son of Blas and Carmen (Rangel) Nache. He married Frances Gusman on April 7, 1956 in Kewanee, IL. Milo worked as a laborer for IH Farmall Works. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1953-1955. Milo enjoyed music, going to casino, and building items. He loved spending time with his family.

Milo is survived by his wife, Frances Nache; children, Roberto G. Nache, Frances Snyder, Ramona Garcia, and Gloria (Robert) Martin; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; step sisters, Julia Zapata and Carmen McLean; step brother, Felix Ramirez; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Lucy, Constance, Minnie, and Annie; brother, Jess Nache; and step brother, Al Ramirez.

Online condolences may be left to Milo's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
