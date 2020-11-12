Jackie Renee (McQuate) Carr

May 9, 1958-October 10, 2020

PRINCETON, IA-Jackie Renee (McQuate) Carr, age 62, of Princeton, IA passed away Tuesday night following a sudden illness. She was born May 9, 1958 in Lodi, Ohio to Carl and Nora (Wuthrich) McQuate. Jackie was a 1976 graduate of Northwestern High School where she was the homecoming queen. She lived most of her life in West Salem. She then married Tom Carr and together with son Travis started Tom's Masonry Service in Iowa.

Besides her husband she is survived by her daughter: Brittany Lynn of the home; her son: Travis of Iowa; two grandchildren: Jacklyn Renee and Sage; her mother: Nora McQuate of West Salem; one sister: Lynette Hines of West Salem; and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father: Carl; sister: Deanna; and brother: Patrick.

There will be a family memorial service at a later date. The family would find great comfort if you shared a memory or pictures of Jackie on the funeral home's website mattesonfh.com