Bruce A. Wilson

May 5, 1960-November 11, 2020

LECLAIRE-Bruce A. Wilson, 60, of LeClaire, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, LeClaire. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Bruce was born on May 5, 1960 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the son of Lloyd and Mavis (Opsahl) Wilson. In 1969 the family moved to the LeClaire area, and Bruce later attended Pleasant Valley High School. He was self-employed as a plasterer. Bruce enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.

Those left to honor his memory are his mother, Mavis Wilson of LeClaire; his sister, Patti (Dennis) Kermeen of Council Bluffs; his brothers, Steve (Karla) Wilson of LeClaire, Craig (Carla) Wilson of Chandler, Arizona, Kirk (Sherri) Wilson of Altoona, Iowa; eight nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd; his brother, Mark; and a nephew, Jeffrey.

