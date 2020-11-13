Susan Lotspeich

March 19, 1948- November 10, 2020

Susan Lotspeich, 72 of Urbana, Ohio, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Susan was born March 19, 1948 in Davenport, Iowa the daughter of the late George and Geri (Schnoor) Hartman. She enjoyed baking cookies during the holidays, playing cards especially euchre, watching her St. Louis Cardinals as well as sitting around talking to friends and family.

Survivors; daughter, Nikki Mast; grandchildren, Hunter and Kaytlin Kinman; brother, Dave (Marcia) Hartman and sister, Lin (Jim) Behan; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.