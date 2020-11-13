Richard Carl Kelding

September 18, 1975-November 11, 2020

Richard Carl Kelding, 45, of Davenport passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center. A celebration of his life will be planned at a time when family and friends can gather safely to share memories and honor his life. Memorials in Richard's honor may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

He was born September 18, 1975 to Wally and Jean (Puck) Kelding. He graduated in 1994 from Davenport West High School. He held a variety of jobs during his life, but his favorite was working for the Peel family at I-80 restaurants. Richard overcame numerous health challenges throughout his life and he faced adversity with strength and dignity. He loved fishing, stock car racing and spending time with his nephew.

Those left to honor his memory include his parents, Wally and Jean Kelding, Davenport and sister, brother-in-law and nephew, Justine, Paul and Chayton Rogers, New Bloomfield, MO.