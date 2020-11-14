Mabel M. Jennett

January 29, 1937-November 8, 2020

Funeral services celebrating the life of Mabel M. Jennett, 83, of Davenport, will be 11am on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will from 10am until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Mrs. Jennett passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Campus.

Mabel Meryl Cudmore was born January 29, 1937 in Rock Island, a daughter of Gordon and LaVere (Bogart) Cudmore. She was united in marriage to Charles Jennett, Sr. on August 31, 1956 in Rock Island. He survives her.

Prior to her retirement, Mabel had been a chef for several area businesses, but her most important job was raising her and Charles' five children.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, and loved traveling with Charles to visit family their family members around the country.

She was a member of Sovereign Grace Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband Charles, Sr; surviving are children Pam (David) Hostetter, Frisco, TX, Christopher Jennett, Davenport, Charlaine "Robbin" (Mike) Jennett-Dyer, Davenport, Michelle (Marty) Chandler, Hanahan, SC; fifteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by son Charles Jennett, Jr; sisters Janet Cudmore, Sharon Baugh, Sandy Baugh, Nadine Skarda; and brothers Ronnie, Russell, and Wayne Cudmore.

Online remembrances and condolences may be left by visiting her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.