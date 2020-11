Joseph Fritsch, 79, of Geneseo, died at his daughter's home, Wednesday, November 12, 2020. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.

Essie Golden, 90, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home.

Kenneth E. Hedger, 85, of Viola, IL, died Friday, November 13, 2020 in Aledo. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo.

Michael W. Knuth, 48, of Davenport, Iowa died Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Vincent J. Motto, 73, of Blue Grass, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.

Betty Lou Paulsen, 82, of Davenport, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.

Laverne Willie Schwarz, 96, of Davenport, Iowa died Friday, November 13, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Margaret Stephenson, 81, of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Davenport. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Ruth M. Stewart, 83, of Moline, IL died on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Generations in Rock Island. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home in Moline.

Tommy W. Strandberg, 78 of East Moline, IL died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull.