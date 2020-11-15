Menu
Quad-City Times
Lois E. Groth
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020

Lois E. Groth

July 8, 1921-November 6, 2020

Lois E. Groth, 99, of Davenport, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Davenport Lutheran Home.

There will be no services and cremation rites will be accorded. Burial will be in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lois was born July 8, 1921 in Lincoln, Illinois, the daughter of Roy & Elsie (Montgomery) Treakle. She was united in marriage to Wilbur P. Groth on November 17, 1943 in Lincoln. He preceded her in death in 1998.

Lois was a registered nurse for many years. Proud of her farming roots, she and Wilbur had farmed in Whitewater, Wisconsin and vacationed in Ocala, Florida where they soon lived full-time.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Marcia Hamilton of Bettendorf and Barbara Hoppe of Grandbury, Texas; her sons, Paul (Cathy) Groth of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Roger (Sandy) Groth of Henderson, Nevada and Ronald Groth of Spring, Texas; thirteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Wilbur, Lois was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; one brother; and two grandchildren.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Lois' obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
