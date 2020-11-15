Margaret "Marge" Stephenson

May 27, 1939-November 12, 2020

Margaret "Marge" Stephenson, 81, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Davenport, Iowa,

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope at the BRICK House, 1431 N. Ripley St., Davenport, Iowa 52803

She was born in Buffalo, New York on May 27, 1939, the daughter of Scottish immigrants, Harry Park and Elizabeth (Bannatyne) Gillon. On March 28, 1959, Marge was united in marriage to Melvin E. Stephenson in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She worked as a bookkeeper for an accountant and later, she and Mel established MOS, Inc., an office services business.

Marge was an avid knitter and enjoyed many creative hobbies that she shared with her children. She was a devoted Christian and was a recent member of Pleasant View Baptist Church of Bettendorf. Marge enjoyed studying the Bible, listening to hymns she grew up with and loved the Lord with all her heart.

She is survived by her husband, Mel Stephenson, son, Bob Stephenson and daughter, Shelley Hanna. Preceding her in death were her parents, Henry and Elizabeth Gillon; her brother, Alexander Gillon and her sister, Mary "Maisie" Peterson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.