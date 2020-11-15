Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lorraine Washburn
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Lorraine Washburn

October 18, 1927- November 10, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Lorraine Washburn, 93, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away at The Ivy at Davenport nursing home on November 10, 2020 with Cunnick – Collins handling arrangements. There was a private gravesite service for family at Summit Cemetery lead by Pastor Pat Halverson. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Animal Shelter, Davenport or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Lorraine was born in rural Scott County, Iowa on October 18, 1927 to Ralph and Dorothy Sharrett. Lorraine was a graduate of Davenport High School in 1946.

Lorraine married Ralph Kuehl in November 1946 in Davenport, IA. She later married James Dean Washburn in December of 1976 in Rock Island, Il.

Lorraine's interests included traveling, cooking, needlework, reading, and crossword puzzles. She loved animals and she and Dean always had a German schnauzer dog in their lives which they fondly called each one Fritz.

Lorraine also enjoyed a nice glass of wine occasionally. She asked all her friends and family to raise their glass of wine and make a toast in her memory.

Lorraine leaves behind her daughters, Suzanne VenHorst, Bettendorf, IA, Linda Enders, Eldridge, IA, and Janice Kuehl and her friend, Larry McHenry, Davenport, IA. four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Eileen Carter and brother, Kenneth Sharrett, son-in-laws, Robert VenHorst and Dr. Wilfred Enders.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Lorraine will be dearly missed. We hadn´t been able to see her since covid. We will keep her in our hearts and bless her daughters for taking such good care of her
Barb & Dave Serrano
November 15, 2020