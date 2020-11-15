Menu
Ruby G. Telsrow
1942 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1942
DIED
November 9, 2020

Ruby G. Telsrow

November 11, 1942-November 9, 2020

DURANT-Ruby G. Telsrow, age 77, of Durant, IA, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in the Durant Cemetery, Durant, Iowa. Memorials may be given to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in her memory. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Ruby was born in Muscatine, IA on November 11, 1942, the daughter of Sherman and Georgiana (Kerr) Gerels Sr. She graduated from Muscatine High School. She married Darold H. Telsrow on May 27, 1972 in Durant, IA. He preceded her in death on April 1, 2016.

Ruby cherished raising her children and loved spending time with her family. She later worked as a Custodian for Durant Community Schools for several years. Ruby enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. She also enjoyed watching Hallmark Movies, listening to classic country music and dancing with her husband, Darold.

Ruby is survived and lovingly remembered by her three daughters; Cindy Ploog of Charlotte, Iowa, Sally Schmidt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Susan (Kris) Heilmann of West Branch, Iowa; seven stepchildren, Deanna (Jim) Reimers of Davenport, IA, Deborah (Lavern) Cole of Bennett, IA, Duane "Dewey" Telsrow of Wilton, IA, Dale "Browse" Telsrow of Wilton, IA, Donavan (Beth) Telsrow of Moscow, IA, Douglas Telsrow of Maggie Valley, NC and Dennis Telsrow of Bennett, IA; and many grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Zorn and Leona Gerels, both of Muscatine.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Darold; one grandson, JJ Reimers; two brothers, Joe and John; and two sisters, Darlene and Shirley.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
GUEST BOOK
Very sorry to hear of her passing. GOD has his reason for taking her home. Much sympathy for all her children!
Candyce Shoppa-Hetzler-Lloyd
November 15, 2020
Our deepest condolences go out to the Family.
Gene & Sue Otto
Friend
November 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Ruby's family.
Duane & Linda Bachus
November 12, 2020
Dewey, you are all in my thoughts and prayers. You were lucky to have a great lady always by your side.
We are thinking of you all during this time.
Rachel Neilson
Friend
November 12, 2020
Ruby for sure was a great lady. I love her dearly and always will my thoughts and prayers are with the whole family.
Marcinda Giese
Friend
November 11, 2020
You’re all in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Sally Grant
November 11, 2020
We all love you Ruby!!! Thank you for being the loving, kind and generous person you were. I would say “Go with God! “ but that is a done deal!!! Lol!! We were all blessed to have you in our lives. Respectfully, Pam
p.s. I always think of you when I plant my zinnia’s & thanks for helping me make those mints!!!!
Pam
November 11, 2020
Deepest sympathy to my cousins Cindy, Sue, Sally, Duane, Dale, Deanna, Debbie, Donny, Doug, and Denny. May memories of happy days keep Aunt Ruby alive in your hearts in the days ahead. XOXO Jeff & Cindy Sorensen Kummer
Family
November 11, 2020
diana batchelor
November 11, 2020
Ruby was a special Aunt whom I loved very much. She was always tender and caring with her family. She had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh! My mother, Betty Zorn, and I will sorely miss her and our luncheons at the Muscatine Family Restaurant. May she Rest In Peace after such a long bout of illness. My thoughts and prayers are with her children at this difficult time.
Diana Batchelor
Family
November 11, 2020