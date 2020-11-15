Daniel W. Neumiller

July 9, 1956-November 8, 2020

Daniel W. Neumiller, 64, of Davenport, IA, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m, Tuesday, November 17, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Veteran's Outreach Center in Davenport. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Dan was born July 9, 1956, to Raymond and Nora Neumiller in Wolf Point, MT. There he graduated from High School in 1974. After High School, Dan began his military career, serving in the U.S Army during the Cold War. He finished active duty and moved to Savanna, IL, where he was in the National Guard/Reserves retiring as a CPT. He was also an EMT and had several other part time jobs. Dan began his DoD civilian career in Pueblo, CO, then was transferred to Germany where he was deployed during Desert Storm. He became a QASAS for the government and traveled the world. In 1995 he left the QASAS program and became a Logistics Management Specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal. Dan retired in 2016 with 33 years' government service. In 2004, Dan was united in marriage to Joann Frye in Rock Island. He had a passion for music and played bass guitar in rock & roll and country bands, some with his family. He loved going home to Montana and having spontaneous jam sessions with his brothers and cousins. Dan collected guitars and sports memorabilia, especially autographs. He loved going to show of "the old timers" from Country Music, especially from LeRoy VanDyke's Country Gold Tours. In his retirement he worked Security for the Taxslayer Center and as an enumerator for the US Census Bureau. In his free time, he loved spoiling his grandkids and great grandkids. He always made sure they had bubble gum/candy when they left his house.

Dan will be missed by his wife, Joann; children: Justin Neumiller, Christina (Aaron) Cress, Christopher (Ashley) Neumiller, step-daughters: Teresa Spears and Jennifer (Nathan) Chronister, and Brandon Neumiller; 14 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and siblings: Bob (Benita) Neumiller of Wolf Point, MT, Roy (Joy) Neumiller of Malta, MT, Carol (Larry) Neutgens of Wolf Point, MT, and Raymond (Jeri) Neumiller of Glasgow, MT.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Donna Novack.