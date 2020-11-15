Mary J. Reinitz

October 23, 1941-November 13, 2020

Mary J. Reinitz, 79, of Davenport, IA, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society. A private graveside service will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Belle Plaine, MN, with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Genesis Hospice and the Audubon Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Mary was born October 23, 1941, to Edward and Olga (Panning) Young in rural Belle Plaine, MN. She graduated from Belle Plaine High School and earned her Bachelor's in Science from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN. On June 8, 1963, Mary was united in marriage to Roger David Reinitz in Belle Plaine. Together they had two children, Eric and Jeff. Mary's jobs included working for Honeywell in Michigan, volunteering for Army Community Services at Kreuzberg Kaserne in Zweibrücken, Germany, and working as a bookkeeper for ComputerLand and other businesses in the Quad Cities before retiring as a nutrition educator for Iowa State University Extension. She was an avid birdwatcher and enjoyed bike riding and running. Mary ran the Bix for several years and when she couldn't anymore she still continued volunteering there. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Mary will be missed by her sons, Eric (Lichen) Reinitz of Silverton, Oregon and Jeff (Julie) Reinitz of Waterloo, IA; her grandchildren, Kaden, Kylie and Raven; a brother, Virgil (Jan) Young of Mesa, AZ; and a sister, Janelle (Steve) Breitbarth of Hibbing, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Roger, in 2014.