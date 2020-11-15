Vincent J. Motto

September 8, 1947-November 12, 2020

Blue Grass-Vincent J. Motto, 73, of rural Blue Grass, Iowa passed away Thursday, November 12th surrounded by family at the University of Iowa Hospitals.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with a prayer service at 6pm. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10am to 11am at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Blue Grass, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00am. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary, Davenport. Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected.

Vincent was born September 8, 1947, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Robert and Rosemary (Timmerman) Motto. He was united in marriage to Connie S. Orr on August 9, 1969 at Our Lady of Lourdes, Bettendorf.

Vincent was a graduate of St. Ambrose University and St. Louis University School of Law, then practiced law for 42 years. Vincent was an active member in his parish, a member of St. Serra Club, and a Birthright board member. Vincent was an accomplished black belt in martial arts. Vincent enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son and friends. Vincent shared his love for history and the arts with his wife and granddaughters. He enjoyed spending time with friends, his wife, and beloved granddaughters.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Connie; son Vincent R. (Elizabeth) Motto of Blue Grass; granddaughters Madalynn Rose and Genevieve Kathryn, and brother Bob (Pat) Motto, sisters Mary (Mike) Stroehle, Gerry Motto all of Pleasant Valley, brother-in-law Richard (Linda) Orr and numerous niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Timothy R. Motto.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Birthright or St. Andrews Church.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com