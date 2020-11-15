Richard E. Pianca, Jr.

May 31, 1958-November 11, 2020

Davenport-Richard E. Pianca, Jr., 62, of Davenport, passed away November 11, 2020 after a 94 day battle with the coronavirus.

Rick was born in Joliet, Illinois on May 31, 1958 to Richard and Elizabeth (Lardi) Pianca. He is survived by his wife, Veronica (Ehrsam) Pianca, his daughters and sons-in-law: Rachel and Brian Gartner and Chelsey and John O'Donnell; his granddaughters: Isabelle and Riley Gartner; his parents, Richard and Elizabeth Pianca; his sister and brother-in-law, Deb and Bruce Tjelle, mother-in-law, Nancy Ehrsam, sisters-in-law and brothers- in-law Cindy and Jeff O'Rourke, Phil and Carla Ehrsam, and his loving nieces and nephews, Elizabeth and Matt Barnes, Frank Patterson, Jacob and Jane O'Rourke, Jordyn and Matt Werderitch, Andrew, Mikayla, and Makenzie Ehrsam.

Rick was a family man. Whether sitting around a campfire or grilling around the pool, his greatest enjoyment came from being surrounded by family and friends. He was always the perfect host with a joke or story to tell. Rick loved to travel and had a passion for Disney. Family and friends knew to reach out before a vacation so Rick could give them his tips and tricks. He would personalize their itinerary to make sure everyone had the best experience possible. He truly loved taking care of everyone else.

Rick worked for Altorfer, Inc for 37 years. He always considered his customers and co-workers as some of his closest friends.

Private services will take place with a funeral mass celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. A stream will be broadcast beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 by visiting Rick's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Our Lady of Victory Foundation.