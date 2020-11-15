Larry Walter Porter

December 24, 1945-September 13, 2020

Larry was born to Walter and Julia Porter in Davenport, Iowa on December 24, 1945. His siblings were Howard, Wilfred, Janice, Sandra, Mary and Linda. His children are Angela, Anthony, Jeffery, and Stacey.

Larry was an excellent baseball player. He was the captain of the 1963 Davenport West Iowa State Championship baseball team. He was also a dedicated United States Postal Worker for over 40 years. Larry was an accomplished golfer who also liked spending time at the area casinos. Larry was also an avid movie buff who enjoyed watching and collecting them.

His Burial will be on November 23rd at 9 am on the Rock Island Arsenal.