Tange Toth

June 2, 1958-October 14, 2020

Tange Toth, 62, passed away on October 14, 2020, in her home surrounded by loved ones, after losing her 2-year battle with cancer.

Tange Renee Toth was born in San Diego, CA. She was the youngest of 6 siblings. She lived in Big Sur, CA, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Galena, IL and eventually settled in Davenport, IA. Tange will be missed for her happy-go-lucky disposition, kindness & positive attitude no matter what trials life threw at her.

Tange was preceded in death by her Mother-Marjorie Huffaker, Father-Raymond Toth, Brother-Jim Ailworth, Sister-Jill Schroeder, Daughter-Katherine Toth and her Daughters' father-Greg Beranek.

Surviving are her Daughter-Jessica Toth, Sister- Andrea Ugalde (Maloney), Brothers-Jay Ailworth, Bob Ailworth and Longtime Boyfriend Jeff Barney.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank New Choices and Genesis Hospice for their service.