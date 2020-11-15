Bulah M. Owens

October 4, 1931-November 12, 2020

Bulah M. Owens, 89, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Home in Davenport. Private family services will be held. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Bulah was born October 4, 1931 in Oxford, Mississippi to Pearl (Moore) Thomas. She married Ulish Owens on November 10, 1951; he died June 24, 1986. She had been a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses, Bettendorf Congregation. She was a loving mother to eight children and two stepdaughters and loved watching the Golden Girls.

Those left to honor her memory include her children: Ulysses Owens, Phoenix, AZ, Addie (Emannuel) Teye, Ripon, WI, Rosie Smith, Mary Dunlap, Sharon Dunlap and Leroy Owens, all of Davenport, stepdaughters: Rebecca Griffin, Davenport and Armelia Willingham, Bettendorf numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a sister, Alice Booker, Murrieta, CA.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Junior Lee Owens and Anthony Owens.

Bulah's family would like to thank the staff at the Good Samaritan Home for the loving care shown to Bulah throughout her 12 years of residency with them. Your kindness will never be forgotten!