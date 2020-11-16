Robert L. Dickherber

August 26, 1938-November 13, 2020

Robert L. Dickherber, 82, of Albany, IL, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East in Davenport, IA.

There will be no visitation. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. At Robert's request, his body has been donated to the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO. Memorials have been established to Albany Fire Department and University of Iowa Children's Hospital.

Robert was born August 26, 1938, in Dardenne, MO, to Urban F. and Bernice M. (Montgomery) Dickherber. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving from 1956 to 1966 where he received certification from the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power Training and later served on the USS Enterprise. Robert married Gretchen L. Reep on April 24, 1965, in Hampton, VA. She died September 1, 2007. Robert worked in nuclear power until retirement. Robert was a former Post Commander of the Hanson/Kennedy American Legion Post #1079 in Albany. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Albany. He was a volunteer for the Albany Fire Department and the Fulton Ambulance Association. Robert enjoyed his involvement in the Albany/Garden Plain Youth Association baseball and also the Holiday Ramblers Motor Home Club-Chapter #8. He enjoyed traveling, and fishing.

Survivors include his two daughters, Tonya DeNicola of Georgia and Angela (Dennis) Kline of Florida; one son, Patrick (Beth) Dickherber of Albany, IL; eight grandchildren, Alyssa Ivey, Lindsey Sikkema, Moriah Kline, Israel Kline, Timothy Dickherber, Trevor Dickherber, Tanner Dickherber, and Tucker Dickherber; three great grandchildren; five sisters; three brothers; and a special friend, Ruth Kampe of Clinton, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gretchen; one daughter, Gina R. Robson; one son, Bobby Dickherber; one sister, Betty Dickherber; and one brother, Tom Dickherber.

