Harold A. Wheeler

December 11, 1941-November 10, 2020

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Harold A. Wheeler, 78, a resident of Davenport, will be 4-6 p.m. Monday November 16, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Following Covid-19 protocol, masks must be worn and social distancing maintained. Military Honors were held at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Harold died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Memorials may be made to his children.

Harold Andrew Wheeler was born December 11, 1941 in Clarksville, Missouri, a son of Lloyd Wheeler and Mary Alice Redd. He served his country in the US Navy Fox Division. Harold and Mary Smith were blessed with a daughter Dionne. Harold later married Brenda Bryant-Hines and from that union Tshawna was born. Harold worked for John Deere, Quad City Times and Lee Enterprise. He was a happy jokester who cared deeply for his family and friends.

Those left to honor Harold's memory include his children: Dionne Smith and Tshawna Wheeler, both of Davenport; grandchildren: Andrew (fiancée, Chelsea) Davis, Joseph L. Westbooks and Marq A. Williams, all of Davenport; siblings: Jamie Wheeler, Gene Ann Dixon, all of Vandalia, Missouri; Daisy (Frank) Warren, Clarksville, Missouri; Christopher (Teresa) Redd, Springfield, Illinois and Fannie Mae (William) Carter, Davenport; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Wheeler and Mary Alice Redd; siblings, Mary "Jenny" Wheeler-Davis, Edward Wheeler, Theodore Redd and Dewitt Redd; and brother-in-law, Dempsey Dixon.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.