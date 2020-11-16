Edwin "Dobbs" Mills

May 18, 1937-November 15, 2020

Edwin "Dobbs" Mills, 83, of New Boston, Illinois died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at home.

Per his wishes, cremation has been accorded and graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be left for the Humane Society. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola is assisting the family.

Edwin was born May 18, 1937 in New Boston, Illinois the son of Arthur and Ruthie Katherine Dacy Mills. On February 9, 1957 he married Nancy Smith in Viola. They were married until her passing on August 10, 2010. Dobbs started out as a farm hand before going to work for the railroad. He then moved on to John Deere, working there for over 32 years, retiring in 1989. Dobbs loved John Deere tractors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and boating…the family looked forward to yearly trips up north on the house boat.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Debra Peterson and Brian (Angie) Mills; grandchildren: Cassandra Peterson, Kelsey Peterson, Ember Richardson, Evening Richardson, Zach Evans, Anna Richardson and David Richardson and great granddaughter: Amelia Arndt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons: Duane Mills and Gregory Mills.

