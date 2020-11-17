George W. Jamieson

December 18, 1936-November 13, 2020

George W. Jamieson, 83, died November 13, 2020, at Iowa Masonic Health Facilities in Bettendorf under the care of Clarissa Cook Hospice following his courageous battle with Glioblastoma.

Private family services will be held at this time. The funeral service will be livestreamed and can be found on George's obituary at www.esterdahl.com. A private burial will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Moline, IL.

George was born December 18, 1936, in Moline, the son of Roger W. and Georganna Jamieson. He married his high school sweetheart, Jo Ann Burg on June 21, 1958, at First Congregational Church, where they both were baptized and confirmed.

In high school, George participated in football and track, and continued his football career at Monmouth College, Monmouth, IL where he received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1958.

After a sixty-one-year sales career with C.J. Duffey Paper Company, George retired in 2017 as Vice President and General Manager.

He was a long-time member of First Congregational Church where he taught Sunday school and served many years on the Board of Trustees. He also served on the Board of Directors for United Medical Rehabilitation.

George was devoted to his family who brought him his greatest joy. He followed the athletic endeavors of Todd and Ann, never missing a game. He was an avid sports fan of professional and collegiate sports.

George enjoyed playing golf, working in the yard, spending summers in Wisconsin and winters in Arizona, as well as going on fishing trips to Canada with the guys.

George is survived by his wife, Jo of sixty two years, two children: Todd (Ann) of West Des Moines, Iowa, Ann of Jackson, Michigan, special friend; Mary Anne Papiersky, grandson; Christopher Jamieson of Ames, IA, sister in law; Viki Haugstedt, niece; Kristin Mateja (Tony) great nieces; Zoe and Katherine; Nephew Peter Illian (Michelle), great niece; Emma, and great nephews; Andrew and Lucas.

George is preceded in death, by his parents, sister; Diane Leschber, brother-in-law; David Swanson.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Monga, University of Iowa Oncology, Iowa Masonic Health Facility and Clarissa Cook Hospice, as well as our many special friends for their exceptional care and support.

Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church in Moline, Youth Hope, Moline, or an organization of your choice.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.