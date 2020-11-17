R. Dale Owen

July 18, 1968-November 14, 2020

Memorials may be made in care of the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation, Augustana College, Iowa Credit Union Foundation or the Rock Island/Milan Education Foundation.

Dale was born on July 18, 1968 in Rock Island, Illinois, a son of F. Ray and Patricia "Pat" Potter Owen. He married Angela Scalf on May 4, 2013 in LeClaire, Iowa.

Dale had been the President and CEO at Ascentra Credit Union in Bettendorf, Iowa since 2013 and also served as the current Board Chair of the Iowa Credit Union League, in Des Moines, Iowa. He received his master's degree in public administration from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, a bachelor's degree in public administration from Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., and an associate's degree in banking and finance from Black Hawk College in Moline, Ill. He also held the Certified Chief Executive (CCE) designation from the Credit Union Executives Society (CUES). He graduated from the CUES CEO Institutes conducted at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University, and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dale was actively involved in the community serving on the boards of the Iowa Credit Union League, Affiliates Management Company, Community Business Lenders Service Company, LLC, Bettendorf Business Network, Downtown Bettendorf Organization, Bettendorf Development Corporation, QC Chamber Regional Opportunity Council, FHLB Credit Union Advisory and Augustana College Alumni. He had served previously on the boards of Iowa Credit Union Foundation, Iowa Corporate Credit Union Holding Company, Quad City DollarWise, Federal Home Loan Bank MPF National Advisory Council, CMGMI National Insight Panel, Iowa Credit Union League Payday Lending Task Force, Great River Chapter of Credit Unions, Davenport Neighborhood Housing Service and Quad City Credit Association. He had also been involved in the community as a volunteer for Children's Miracle Network, Junior Achievement, United Way of the Quad Cities, Boys & Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, and Bethany for Children and families.

His awards and recognition included the Black Hawk College Foundation Alumni Hall of Fame, Iowa Main Street Leadership Award, CUNA National Lending Award, Iowa Credit Union League's Cooperative Spirit Award, City of Moline Civilian Service Award and QC Mayor's DollarWise Outstanding Professional Contribution Award.

Dale was a fierce credit union advocate who was truly dedicated to improving the financial lives of others. Dale exemplified the credit union philosophy of "people helping people", and encouraged others around him to be of service, get involved and pay it forward. Dale loved his credit union - a love that transcended to their staff, members, and the communities Ascentra served.

Dale was a proud Rock Island native and supported Rock Island High School and Augustana College in many ways. He encouraged lifelong learning at all levels and wanted all to have the opportunity to learn and gain knowledge. Community involvement was so very important to Dale. He wanted to see all communities thrive and grow. Regularly, Dale would give his time and talents to organizations to provide insight and ideas to keep our Quad Cities moving on a strong growth trajectory. He was a true "Quad Citizen".

Friends were a huge part of Dale's life. If he knew you, he called you a friend. Dale had a big heart and love flowed out of it every day. There was a special group of friends that Dale connected with on a regular basis. If you are reading this, you know who you are because Dale reminded you each time he spoke with you.

Dale was a devoted husband, father, brother, and uncle. Family meant the world to him. Angie was his soulmate. Both graduates of Rock Island High School in 1986, Dale and Angie found each other again later in life and became united in marriage on May 4th 2013. In the time Dale and Angie had together, they enjoyed traveling, making memories with family, and just being together. Dale adored all of his children, nieces and nephews. He was always available to support and guide them whenever needed. Even his favorite sister Chris held a special place in Dale's heart.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Angela Owen, Rock Island; children, Nick, Megan, Allison, Kyia, and Duston (Lani) and their children, Emily and Peyton; sister, Chris (Jeff) Aversing, Milan; nieces and nephews, Katie (Trent) Jochim and their daughter, Savanna, Hayden (Alex Sumner) King and Pierce and Carly Klingbiel; his mother-in-law, Linda Smiley; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his Ascentra Credit Union Family whom he cared about dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Angie and all of Dale's family would like to express thanks and gratitude to the doctors for their compassion and treatment protocol during the past five months. Many thanks go out to family, friends and colleagues who prayed, sent notes of encouragement, brought meals, and kept the love flowing to Dale and his family during this difficult time.

Dale never gave up, he fought hard and always remained optimistic even when things got difficult. If you spoke with Dale over the past few months, the first thing he would ask was, "how are you?" Dale always put others first and until his very last breath encouraged others to "be the light".

